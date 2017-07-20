Fri, 21 Jul 2017

Bidisha Bezbaruah’s Husband Sent to 14 Days Judicial custody

Nisheeth Jha, the husband of Assamese actress Bidisha Bezbaruah who allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan, was on Thursday sent to 14 days in judicial custody.

Before a magistrate remanded him in judicial custody, Jha admitted to his interrogators that there was another woman in his life, police said. During a day-long police remand, Jha confessed that this strained his relations with Bidisha.

We are searching call details, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter accounts of Jha to ascertain the reasons behind the victim’s extreme step, a senior police officer said. Jha was arrested on Tuesday night on charges of abetment to suicide after Bidisha’s father, Aswini Kumar Bezbaruah, accused him of having an extra-marital affair.

Bidisha’s body was found hanging on Monday evening in a flat at Sushant Apartments in Sector 43 of Gurugram. Police said Jha was out of Gurugram when she killed herself. The couple earlier had an argument over Jha’s relationship with the other woman.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Harinder Singh, Bidisha had moved into the rented flat at Sushant Apartments on Sunday.

Her body was discovered by a property dealer who along with some neighbours broke into her flat after Jha contacted him saying she was not responding to his phone calls, police said. No suicide note was found at the site.

Bidisha had moved to Gurugram last week with Jha and joined an Udyog Vihar-based public relations agency here. Jha hails from Vadodara in Gujarat and works in a private company.

The couple got married on April 28 last year. Police said Bidisha had made an appearance in recently-released Bollywood movie Jagga Jasoos in a dance sequence.

She was well known in the Assamese TV industry where she acted in a number of serials and was also a playback singer.

-IANS

