Wed, 12 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Big Boy Toyz to open new stores in Ahmedabad, Kolkata

Big Boy Toyz to open new stores in Ahmedabad, Kolkata
February 12
12:25 2020
NET Bureau

India’ largest buyer and seller of luxury used cars, Big Boy Toyz, is all set to expand its business to Kolkata and Ahmedabad. The plans to open new stores is in its initial stages of development and could be implemented by 2020-21 financial year.

Speaking exclusively to India TV Auto, Nipun Miglani, said that Big Boy Toyz will be opening new stores in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and West Bengal capital Kolkata by 2020-21 financial year.

“We’re looking to expand into tier two cities like Ahmedabad and Kolkata in the next financial year. 2021 you could see us in these cities as well. We’re trying to reach out to our passionate buyers. You’ll see us there soon,” Miglani said.

BBT which currently has stores in Gurugram, Mumbai and Hyderabad is a major player when it comes to luxury used cars in India. With a plethora of brands in their fleet, BBT is now looking into expanding its user base, which is already quite large, into the tier two cities.

Source: India TV News

