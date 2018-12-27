Big Farm Decision To Counter Rahul Gandhi Challenge

NET Bureau

With about hundred days to the national election in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek another term, the BJP-led government is planning a major announcement for farmers, for which the PM held a nearly three-hour meeting at his residence last evening.

Sources say PM Modi held discussions on a wide-ranging farm relief plan with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, BJP chief Amit Shah, and Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh. According to finance ministry sources, the government will announce a new set of measures for farmers before the end of the winter session on January 5.

The meeting is significant as it comes days after the BJP lost the heartland states Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh to the Congress; farmers’ anger is assessed as a big factor in the defeats.

The results indicated that farm distress would be a core issue in the 2019 polls. The Congress made good on its campaign promise to waive farm loans almost immediately