Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 13 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Bigg Boss 13: Chef Vikas Khanna ’s faith questioned after Asim Riaz feeds him, he says ‘I’m an Indian, that’s my faith’

Bigg Boss 13: Chef Vikas Khanna ’s faith questioned after Asim Riaz feeds him, he says ‘I’m an Indian, that’s my faith’
January 13
10:59 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna lashed out at trolls who questioned his faith after Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz fed him. The chef entered the Bigg Boss house recently to judge a cooking task and treat the winners to mouth-watering dishes cooked by him.

In an Instagram post, Vikas lauded Asim for his “humanity and humility” and slammed trolls for sending him hate messages. “We had spent hours and hours to create Michelin Style plates for the Winning team…….when everyone started eating, I was so happy to see them eat. They are living in isolation without any luxury for months, it was a satisfying moment for me to see them savour my food. Except for Asim, who served me a bite with his hands first. It was a genuine moment to thank me. When I posted this humble gesture on Insta Story, I got a lot of hate filled rude messages and questions. Even questioning my faith. I’m an Indian and that’s my faith,” he wrote.

Vikas said that during his struggling days in the US, he went hungry for days. “I have slept many days without food during my journey in America, I admire people with courage and big hearts even when they are at the receiving end. Humanity and Humility Shine even when they are silent and small,” he wrote.

Earlier, Vikas had shared a picture of Asim feeding him in the Bigg Boss 13 house on his Instagram story and written that he was “humbled” by the sweet gesture. After being accused of favouring Asim and receiving of a lot of hate for the post, Vikas clarified in a series of tweets why he was moved.

“Yesterday I posted a pic on my Insta Story of #AsimRiaz feeding me cake that how that moment moved me. Many people left extremely rude comments and questions. Here is why that moment was important for me to express,” he wrote.

“When house mates are living in Bigg Boss for months without luxuries and when given a Michelin Star meal, it moved me that Asim fed me first. I’m not a part of any team, but we must honour a humbling moments in life. This gratitude is what defines us as human,” he wrote.

Source: Hindustantimes

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.