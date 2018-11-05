Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 05 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Bihar Court orders FIR against Raveena Tandon for ‘disrupting traffic’

Bihar Court orders FIR against Raveena Tandon for 'disrupting traffic'
November 05
12:10 2018
NET Bureau

A court on Saturday directed the police to lodge an FIR against Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and two others for allegedly causing disruption of road traffic during her visit to the town last month.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Dipak Kumar directed Kaji Mohammadpur police station in Muzaffarpur town to lodge the FIR against the actor and two others following a complaint filed by advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha accusing them of causing disruption of road traffic during her visit to this Bihar town on October 12, 2018.

Ojha had sought that Tandon as well as Pranav Kumar and Umesh Singh, father-son duo who own a hotel which was inaugurated by the actor on October 12, be made parties.

In his complaint, Ojha alleged that because of Tandon’s function he was held up in a traffic jam for a long time. He had requested the court to take note of his complaint under Section 156(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code and direct the police to lodge an FIR against the three.

 

Source: ABP

Raveena TondonTraffic disruption
