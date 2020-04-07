Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 07 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Biker spits on Manipuri woman in Mumbai, police file FIR

Biker spits on Manipuri woman in Mumbai, police file FIR
April 07
14:53 2020
An unidentified biker spat on a Manipuri woman in Santacruz in Mumbai on Monday while she was walking on a road, police said.

The incident occurred when the 25-year-old woman was walking with her friend from Geeta Vihar Junction towards the Military Camp in Kalina where essential goods were being distributed.
In her FIR, the woman stated that the biker removed his mask and spat on her before fleeing.

“Such act could expose me to coronavirus infection. In the heat of the moment, I could not note down the registration number of the bike,” a Vakola Police official said quoting the woman’s complaint.

Police are scrutinising footage of nearby CCTV cameras to trace the accused, he said.

The biker has been booked under sections 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 352 (Punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he added.

Source: The New Indian Express

