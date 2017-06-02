Biometric Attendance Must in Medical Colleges of Assam

With an aim to monitor the attendance of doctors, faculties and other medical staffs, Assam government has decided to introduce biometric attendance system in all the medical colleges of the state. Biometric attendance system will be enforced enforced in all medical colleges from next month.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has directed the Director of Medical Education to advise the Principal of all Medical Colleges to strictly enforce Biometric attendance system for recording the attendance of all faculties, Doctors, Grade-II and Grade-IV staff from July 1, 2017 at their respective medical colleges.

It is to be mentioned that, no salary bills will be processed if the incumbents fail to put their attendance in the biometric system.