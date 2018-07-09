Biopic on Madhubala

Madhur Brij Bhushan, the youngest sister of the legendary actress Madhubala has announced an upcoming biopic project based on Madhubala’s life. “I am going in for a biopic on my sister, which will be produced by my very dear friends, very soon. It’s my humble request to all the well-wishers of Madhubala and whosoever is connected with Bollywood or elsewhere to please not attempt a biopic or anything else based on my sister’s life without my permission,” Bhushan said in a statement.

“A number of people from Bollywood and otherwise have approached her repeatedly over the past few years to acquire the rights to make a film on Madhubala’s life. But she has always been clear that full justice should be done to her sister’s life and that’s why a film should be made in a beautiful manner. She thinks this is the right time to go ahead with it,” a source stated.

“Madhur Brij Bhushan won’t be directing the film for sure. Only the top names are going to be involved with the film,” the source added.

She added: “The details will be known to her fans and to all concerned when the right time comes. So, please try to avoid any kind of unpleasant situation.”

Since the unveiling of Madhubala’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds museum in Delhi last year, Bhushan started developing plans for a biopic on her sister.

Madhubala, who was popularly known as ‘The Venus of Indian Cinema’ and ‘The Beauty with Tragedy’ will always be remembered for films like Mughal-E-Azam, Dulari, Mahal, Howrah Bridge, Kala Paani, Do Ustad, Amar and Mr and Mrs 55.

She died in the year 1969 at the age of 36.