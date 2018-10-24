Biplab Deb leads BJP’s election campaign

NET Bureau

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday left for Mizoram to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the run-up to the November 28 Assembly elections in the neighboring state.

Deb was followed by state minister Santana Chakma and BJP legislators Shambhulal Chakma and Pramod Reang who have also left for Mizoram to campaign for ensuing Assembly elections in that State.

The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to make inroads into Mizoram and it is the only state in the North-east where the saffron party has no presence.

