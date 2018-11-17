Biplab Deb Urges Youths to Take NE Region Ahead

NET Bureau

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb inaugurated the sixth edition of the North East Youth Festival at the Children’s Park in Agartala in the presence of dignitaries and hundreds of participants from the North Eastern States on Thursday evening.

The inaugural ceremony was marked by traditional dance and cultural programmes.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister thanked Union Minister of Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore for choosing Tripura to host the festival.

He called upon the youths to come forward to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of ‘Ashtalakshmi’ a reality. “Earlier the North East was considered a backward region, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been tirelessly working to turn it into an Ashtalakshmi,” Biplab Deb said.

The Prime Minister is working hard to improve transport and connectivity in the North Eastern region in order to usher in all-round development, the Chief Minister said.

“Once transport and connectivity are developed, the region will prosper to its full potential. And the youths must strive to make the region first in all segments, be it sports, cultural activities, IT or tourism,” Biplab Deb added.

Revenue Minister NC Debbarma, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Forest Minister Mever Kumar Jamatia and Sports Minister Manoj Kanti Deb were present in the inaugural function.

During the four-day youth festival, sports and cultural programmes will be held. A rock concert and a programme by Bollywood playback singer Alka Yagnik will be the major attractions of the festival.

(SOURCE: The Assam Tribune)

(Image Credit: Tripurainfo)