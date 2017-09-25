Bir Radha Sherpa Wants to Shake a Leg with Ranveer Singh

Bir Radha Sherpa, a young boy from Assam who emerged winner of “Dance Plus 3″, said he would like to dance with super energetic Ranveer Singh in a song. Bir said the “Befikre” actor is a source of inspiration for him.

“I would like to perform alongside Ranveer Singh in a song. I am a big fan of his and he inspires me a lot. I would like to dance and also act along with him,” he told PTI.

A member of mentor Punit Pathak’s group, Bir was awarded the ‘Dance Icon’ title on Sunday night by ace choreographer- director Prabhudheva, who was the special guest at the reality show’s finale.

Bir said he was sure he would win as he worked hard in his performances. “There was no question of losing because I worked really hard at my dance. Punit Sir supported me and wanted me to win because he believed in me. I was quite confident about it,” he said.

Aired on Star Plus, “Dance Plus” had Shakti Mohan, Dharmesh Yelande and Punit playing mentors to young talent. The show was hosted by Raghav Juyal with choreographer- director Remo D’Souza as the super judge.

Bir said he is thankful to his mentors and Remo who supported him in his journey. “Remo Sir is someone who has inspired me the most because he is very honest and always gives a straightforward opinion.”

Now that he has won this dance reality show, Bir intends to participate in international dance competitions. “The next thing I want to do is become world’s number one dancing icon and represent my country internationally at the World Hip Hop championship as a solo artiste,” he added.

Bir took home Rs 25 lakh and a brand new Hyundai I Elite i20 car, an Oppo phone, Amazon voucher worth Rs 1 lakh and a Suzuki Gigsar SFFi bike.

Asked what he intends to do with the prize money, he said, “I want to buy a house and start dance classes for economically-weak students who hail from villages as I understand their plight”.

