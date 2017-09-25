Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 25 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

Bir Radha Sherpa Wants to Shake a Leg with Ranveer Singh

Bir Radha Sherpa Wants to Shake a Leg with Ranveer Singh
September 25
16:46 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Bir Radha Sherpa, a young boy from Assam who emerged winner of “Dance Plus 3″, said he would like to dance with super energetic Ranveer Singh in a song. Bir said the “Befikre” actor is a source of inspiration for him.

“I would like to perform alongside Ranveer Singh in a song. I am a big fan of his and he inspires me a lot. I would like to dance and also act along with him,” he told PTI.

A member of mentor Punit Pathak’s group, Bir was awarded the ‘Dance Icon’ title on Sunday night by ace choreographer- director Prabhudheva, who was the special guest at the reality show’s finale.

Bir said he was sure he would win as he worked hard in his performances. “There was no question of losing because I worked really hard at my dance. Punit Sir supported me and wanted me to win because he believed in me. I was quite confident about it,” he said.

Aired on Star Plus, “Dance Plus” had Shakti Mohan, Dharmesh Yelande and Punit playing mentors to young talent. The show was hosted by Raghav Juyal with choreographer- director Remo D’Souza as the super judge.

Bir said he is thankful to his mentors and Remo who supported him in his journey. “Remo Sir is someone who has inspired me the most because he is very honest and always gives a straightforward opinion.”

Now that he has won this dance reality show, Bir intends to participate in international dance competitions. “The next thing I want to do is become world’s number one dancing icon and represent my country internationally at the World Hip Hop championship as a solo artiste,” he added.

Bir took home Rs 25 lakh and a brand new Hyundai I Elite i20 car, an Oppo phone, Amazon voucher worth Rs 1 lakh and a Suzuki Gigsar SFFi bike.

Asked what he intends to do with the prize money, he said, “I want to buy a house and start dance classes for economically-weak students who hail from villages as I understand their plight”.

-PTI

Tags
Bir Radha SherpaDance Plus 3Ranveer Singh
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Most Shared Posts

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.