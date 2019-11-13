Bird Watching Event to mark Birdman of India’s Birth Anniversary at Assam State Zoo

NET Bureau

A young brigade of nature enthusiasts gathered on Tuesday at sunrise to celebrate the Birth Anniversary of Dr. Salim Ali, the Birdman of India. Women in Nature network India in collaboration with Assam state zoo cum botanical garden, Aaranyak and Nature learning Centre organized a birdwatching cum nature trail and a motivational awareness event for 70 students from different universities and college to pay tribute to the Bird man of India Mr. Salim Ali. This The event which started at 5.45 am on Tuesday took place at the Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati, Assam. A host of eminent personalities were present at the nature hike which trailed around the scenic locations in and around the State Zoo.

Dr Purnima Devi Barman, biologist from Aaranyak who is also the Director of women in nature network – India, said, “We are very thankful to Assam state zoo for their active support. Our idea behind this initiative is to popularize bird watching among students and to inspire them to be future ornithologists by getting inspired from Ornithologist Dr Salim Ali.’’ The event focused on the importance of bird watching and knowing our neighborhood birds. Birds are the indicator of environmental balance, who also plays a very important role in maintaining it, and we must know our surrounding birds. It is very important to develop new future conservation leaders on birds and so today alongwith the bird watching, a motivational program took place with the students, discussing their future conservation prospects and career.

Eleven resource persons including Dr. Narayan Sharma, Cotton University Dr Jayaditya Purakashthya , Help earth, Dr. Rahul Sharma from SB Deorah College, Sangeeta Sarma from Don Bosco University, Jayanata Pathak, Aaranyak , Somayita Sur (Research Scholar) from Gauhati university, Pranjal Mahananda (Research Scholar) from Gauhati University trained the young group on bird watching. Mr. Tejas Mariswamy, IFS, Zoo DFO inaugurated the event. “How thrilling nature can be ”…a popular motivational talk was delivered by Prananay Bordoloi where he explained his Himalayan expedition and encouraged students to be nature adventurers. Dr. Narayan Sharma also spoke on importance of bird conservation. Tejas Mariswami said that we welcome many such more events that include youths. “Students should be observers of nature and nature is itself a teacher”.

The students of all the Universities and colleges submitted the birds’ lists that they identified under the guidance of the resource person. 37 species of birds were sighted included Black Drongo, Grey headed canary fly catcher, Cattle egret, Grey teeth, Oriental magpie Robin, Rose ringed parakeet, Blue throated barbet, Black drongo, coppersmith barbet, Cinereous tit, Booted eagle, different species of warblers, Shikara, Spotted Dove, among others.

Dr Purnima Devi Barman urged all the young researchers to become familiar with the life and works of Dr. Salim Ali , and get inspired to work and contribute towards the field of ornithology. It is to be noted that Salim Ali was born in 12th November 1896 and fell in love with birds at the age of 10. He pioneered the ornithology field and did the first systematic bird survey in India. A Padmashree and Padma Bibhusan recipient, Dr. Salim Ali immensely contributed to the field of ornithology and his books are regarded as the bible of birds among ornithologists and conservationists.