Biren Appreciates PM Modi for Approving Ordinance for Sports University

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh appreciated the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president Amit Shah and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and the Union Cabinet for approving an Ordinance for setting up the country’s first National Sports University in the state.

The Chief Minister on behalf of the people of Manipur expressed his happiness and gratitude over the decision of the Union Cabinet. He mentioned that the functioning of the University would gain its momentum after the Ordinance gets the President’s assent and expressed his confidence that the Bill would be passed in the Parliament soon.

The Ordinance is on the lines of the Bill introduced in Lok Sabha in August 2017.

It may be mentioned that the Manipur Government has already allotted land for the University. The University will be spread over more than 300 acres in Imphal West District. The proposal to set up the National Sports University in Manipur was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an allocation of Rs. 100 crores in the 2014-15 budget.