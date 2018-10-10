Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 10 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Next Year to be Celebrated Globally

Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Next Year to be Celebrated Globally
October 10
12:50 2018
NET Bureau

The Government will commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev next year with events across the globe. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of the National Implementation Committee chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Talking to media after the meeting, Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma said special programmes will be organised in the country as well as in different parts of the world to mark the occasion. The government has already decided to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev as ‘universal brotherhood year’.

The Committee also decided to commemorate the centenary of Jalliwanwala Bagh massacre, the 200th birth anniversary of Satguru Ram Singh and birth anniversary of ‘Rajmata’ Vijaya Raje Scindia next year. The Culture Minister said all required funds will be provided by the Centre.

SOURCE: All India Radio

