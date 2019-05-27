Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 27 May 2019

Northeast Today

Bishnupur District: A Place of Infinite Beauty

Bishnupur District: A Place of Infinite Beauty
May 27
16:01 2019
Marvi Muskan

 

INTRODUCTION

It is commonly said that “When you leave a beautiful place, you carry it with you wherever you go.” Bishnupur District truly justifies the saying, Bishnupur District with it’s headquarter at Bishnupur (27 Km. from Imphal) was opened on 25-05-1983. It is bounded on the North by Imphal West District, on the South by Churachandpur District, on the East by Imphal and Thoubal Districts. Bishnupur is a beautiful place, though a small place it has an abundance of natural beauty.

bishnu

PLACES TO VISIT IN BISHNUPUR DISTRICT

KEIBUL LAMJAO NATIONAL PARK & LOKTAK LAKE

 

loktak floating

This lake is famous for its numerous small floating islands which are locally famous as ‘Phumdis.’ Loktak Lake is one of the largest freshwater lakes in North East India and is home to the world’s only floating National park – Keibul Lamjao National Park.  Floating swamps can be toured on a fisherman’s boat. It is a nature lover’s paradise where you can indulge in bird watching, witnessing the endangered Manipuri brow-antlered deer, Sangai and photographing more than 425 species of animals and 100 species of birds. It is one of the must-go places to visit in North East India.

Aquatic flora recorded in the park include Zizania latifolia (wild rice, ishing kambong), Saccharum munja (khoimom), S. bengalensis,Eiranthus procerus (singnang), Dioscorea bulbifera (phumha), Cynodon dactylon (tinthou), Alpinia galanga (pullei), Eichhornia crassipes(kabokang), Hedychium coronarium (loklei), Nelumbo nucifera (thambal) and Phragmites karka (tou). Prominent bird species recorded in the park are both migratory and resident. Some of them are the East Himalayan pied kingfisher, black kite, lesser sky-lark, northern hill myna, Burmese pied myna, North Indian black drongos, lesser eastern jungle crow, yellow headed wagtail, spotbill duck, blue-winged teal, ruddy shell duck, threatened hooded crane, Burmese sarus sarus crane, Indian white-breasted water hen and crimson-breasted pied woodpecker.

VISHNU TEMPLE

vishnu

The temple which gave the town its name, the Vishnu temple of Bishnupur makes it first plit to stop. The charm just not lies in the 15th century structure but the history surrounding it which associates the Vishnu idol as token of victory presented by one ruler to the other. Vishnu temple stands as a piece from the past.

PHUBALA

A recent hub Phubala is an upcoming spot for enjoyment. Phubala is a place for water sports and camping. Rides are comparatively reasonable for those who are on budget. It’s a good place for family recreation.

CONCLUSION

Bishnupur district is a small place but a lot more to show. We can explore historical and religious monument to world’s one and only floating national park to recreational activities like sports, games, camping etc. it’s a good place to explore, away from the city life it’s a good place for recreation.

Bishnupur districtmanipurNational ParkTravel story
