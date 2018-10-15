Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 15 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Bishop Franco Mulakkal gets bail in nun rape case

Bishop Franco Mulakkal gets bail in nun rape case
October 15
11:44 2018
Kerala High Court Monday granted bail to Bishop Franco Mulakkal accused of raping a Kerala nun.

In September, a court in Pala had rejected a bail application filed by Bishop Franco Mulakkal, arrested over allegations of repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting a nun, and sent him to two-day police custody.

The Bishop was brought to the magistrate court around 1.15 pm amid tight security. His lawyers moved the application, submitting that the clergyman was arrested after a three-day-long interrogation by the probe team.

The nun said that she had to approach the police as the church authorities did not act on her repeated complaints against the clergyman.

However, the bishop has denied the charges.

source: oneindia.com

Bishop Franco Mulakkal
