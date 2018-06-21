Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 21 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Biswabhandu Sen Unanimously Elected Tripura Assembly Dy Speaker

Biswabhandu Sen Unanimously Elected Tripura Assembly Dy Speaker
June 21
17:55 2018
Veteran Congress-turned-BJP MLA Biswabhandu Sen was on Thursday elected unanimously the Deputy Speaker of Tripura Assembly with opposition CPI (M) not fielding any candidate for the post.

Shortly after the question hour was over, Speaker Rebati Mohan Das announced the process for election of the Dy Speaker and said that there was no need for election to the post.

Biswabandhu Sen, as the lone candidate, was declared elected unanimously and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath and leader of the opposition Manik Sarkar escorted him to the chair.

Sen thanked all the members of the house and declared his resolve to conduct the proceedings in a fair manner consistent with the best parliamentary tradition.

Subsequently, the Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and leader of the opposition Manik Sarkar delivered speeches appreciating the role of Sen as legislator for several years.

Sen had left Congress to join TMC in the last Assembly. He later switched over to BJP before the Assembly election this year.

-IANS



