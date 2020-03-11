Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 11 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Biswajit Daimary files nomination paper for RS polls

Biswajit Daimary files nomination paper for RS polls
March 11
17:10 2020
NET Web Desk

Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) leader Biswajit Daimary filed his nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections today at Assam Legislative Assembly. The BPF leader is backed by its allies BJP and the AGP.

So far Daimary has completed two terms in the Rajya Sabha since 2008. He was accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP President Ranjeet Dass, AGP President  Atul Bora and BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary.

The Rajya Sabha election is slated to be held on March 26, 2020. As per reports, nine candidates have collected the forms of nomination papers from the Returning Officer for the Rajya Sabha election. While Bhubaneswar Kalita, Satyendra Prasad Deka, Subhas Dutta and Abdul Rezzak collected their forms on March 10, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, Biswajit Daimary, Kazi Nekib Ahmed, Sapatoon Begum and Moitree Sarma had collected the forms earlier.

The last date for filing of nomination papers is March 13. The election will be held from 9 AM to 4 PM on March 26. The scrutiny of nomination papers is on March 16, and the last date of withdrawal of nomination papers is March 18.

 

AGPBiswajit DaimaryBJPBPFRajya Sabha
