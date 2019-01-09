Biswajit Pegu Appointed as The New Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro) D.C.

NET Bureau

Biswajit Pegu has been appointed as the New Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro) D.C. and is likely to take charge after Bihu.

The current DC of Kamrup Metro, Virendra Mittal has been appointed as Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home and Political Departments with additional charge as CEO, FREMAA.

This news comes after the Assam government on January 9, had made major changes in its state bureaucracy with the issuing of an order for transfer and posting of 38 bureaucrats in the state.

Source: G Plus