Tue, 26 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Biyuram Waghe, Kardo Nyigyor Took Oath as MLAs

Biyuram Waghe, Kardo Nyigyor Took Oath as MLAs
December 26
18:10 2017
Two BJP members, who recently won the by-election in Arunachal Pradesh – Biyuram Waghe (12th Pakke Kessang ) and Kardo Nyigyor (28th Likabali) – on Tuesday took oath as MLAs before the Assembly Speaker T.N. Thongdok in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

Mein congratulated the two newly-elected MLAs.

State BJP president Tapir Gao, Deputy Speaker Tumke Bagra, Parliamentary Secretary WCD, SJETA & Land Management Gojen Gadi, Parliamentary Secretary Tax & Excise and Science & Technology Tapak Taku, Parliamentary Secretary Sports & Youth Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Nyamar Karbak, Parliamentary Secretary Industries, Textile, Handloom & Handicraft Karya Bagang, invitees, Secretary to State Assembly M. Lasa were present on the occasion.

The Speaker presented feature-rich laptop to the newly sworn in MLAs.

Tags
Biyuram WagheKardo NyigyorLikabaliPakke-Kessang
