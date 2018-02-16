Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 16 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

BJP Accuses CPI-M of Spreading Rumours in Tripura

February 16
12:51 2018
The BJP on Thursday approached the Election Commission, alleging that the ruling CPI(M) in Tripura is spreading rumours that their workers would be able to assess who voted for them in the state elections.

In a memorandum it submitted to the EC in New Delhi, the BJP stated that going by past several elections in the state, the CPI(M) had indulged in “mass-scale rigging” and has “subverted with impunity the electoral processes by spreading rumours, intimidating voters and unleashing violence.”

According to the alleged rumours, if someone votes for the BJP, the sound from the EVM would be louder and also there would be cameras in every polling booth through which the Left party workers would be able to keep a watch on the polling process, it said.

The BJP claimed in the memorandum that these rumours have gained currency in the state. The party also alleged that the Chief Election Officer did not carry out any campaign on educating the voters about the VVPAT machines and several other issues to instill confidence among voters.

In an another memorandum, the BJP claimed that a top police official in Meghalaya along with other senior officers is campaigning for the ruling Congress. It also alleged that militancy has raised its head again in the Garo hills from where the incumbent chief minister is contesting.

The party said that in both the states general and police observers must be visible and more effective in handling of complaints and providing immediate and instant relief.

It also sought that the observer should be available at duly notified places and time so that candidates, election agents and other party functionaries can meet and present their complaints.

-PTI

