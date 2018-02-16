BJP Accuses Odisha Governor of Campaigning for Nagaland Polls

The BJP has accused Odisha Governor SC Jamir of campaigning for the Congress and a regional party in Nagaland, a state he has served as chief minister, and urged the Election Commission to look into the matter.

The Nagaland unit of the BJP has filed a complaint against Jamir with the EC office in Kohima, accusing the former Congress leader of “threatening” democracy with his action.

“He (Jamir) has been camping in the state. He is campaigning for some candidates of the Congress and the regional party,” the BJP’s state unit chief Visasolie Lhoungu said.

The regional party is Naga People’s Front, which is in power in the state, he said. Jamir should uphold the integrity and decorum of his office and should not take part in elections, Lhounga said.

The state assembly polls are due on February 27.

