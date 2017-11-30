BJP Activist Shot Dead in Tripura

A BJP party member was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Tripura’s Gomati district on Wednesday night, hours after Chief Election Commissioner A.K. Joti ended his two-day visit to the Left-ruled state to review poll preparedness and directed improvement in the law and order situation in order to hold state elections.

“Some unidentified miscreants shot dead Gourhari Molsom, 42, at Killa on Wednesday night. Police is investigating the incident,” a police official said.

A police team on Thursday recovered the body and sent it to Gomati district hospital for post-mortem. Inspector General (Law and Order) K.V. Sreejesh said a forensic team visited the spot and a dog squad has been pressed into service to trace the criminals.

He said no one has been arrested so far in connection with the killing.

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice president Rampada Jamatia who visited the spot and met the family members of the slain person, has demanded severe punishment for those behind the killing.

BJP spokesman Mrinal Kanti Debnath alleged that “goons” of the Communist Party of India-Marxist were involved in the killing while the Left party has strongly rejected the accusation.

The Election Commission headed by CEC Joti during its two-day visit on Tuesday-Wednesday to Tripura asked state officials to ensure conducive law and order situation for holding of assembly elections, due in February.

-IANS