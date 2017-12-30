BJP and IPFT Seek Clarification on Tripura CM’s Allegation

AA day after Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar in Kolkata, ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in the state, alleged that BJP had connections with speratists, BJP sought clarification on the allegation or to withdraw the comment unless it could be substantiated.

Speaking at solidarity rally Kolkata on Dec 28 last organised by CPI-M West Bengal State Committee, Sarkar reportedly alleged that BJP is indulged in “ethnic and communal polarisation” to come into power in upcoming election. He however, admitted that BJP would be the main rival of the left front in next year’s assembly elections but CPI-M will not leave an inch of space for the BJP.

BJP Tripura Pradesh Committee Chief Biplab Kumar Deb alleged here while addressing ameeting Sarkar accused BJP of associating with separatists group and “hatching a conspiracy” to defeat the Left Front in the election.

UNI