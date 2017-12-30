Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 30 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

BJP and IPFT Seek Clarification on Tripura CM’s Allegation

BJP and IPFT Seek Clarification on Tripura CM’s Allegation
December 30
13:11 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

AA day after Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar in Kolkata, ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in the state, alleged that BJP had connections with speratists, BJP sought clarification on the allegation or to withdraw the comment unless it could be substantiated.

Speaking at solidarity rally Kolkata on Dec 28 last organised by CPI-M West Bengal State Committee, Sarkar reportedly alleged that BJP is indulged in “ethnic and communal polarisation” to come into power in upcoming election. He however, admitted that BJP would be the main rival of the left front in next year’s assembly elections but CPI-M will not leave an inch of space for the BJP.

BJP Tripura Pradesh Committee Chief Biplab Kumar Deb alleged here while addressing ameeting Sarkar accused BJP of associating with separatists group and “hatching a conspiracy” to defeat the Left Front in the election.

UNI

Tags
BJPIPFT
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.