BJP announces list of MP, Telangana, Mizoram candidates

The BJP on Friday released its first list of 177 candidates for Madhya Pradesh elections. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan would contest from Budhni. Ministers Narottam Mishra and Yashodhara Raje Scindia would contest from Datia and Shivpuri respectively. The party has also released a list of 24 candidates for Mizoram and 28 candidates for Telangana Assembly elections.

The Congress has already released its list of candidates for Mizoram. The names of the candidates were announced by Chief Minister and state PCC chief Lal Thanhawla, would contest from two constituencies each, at a meeting of party workers at the Aizawl Congress Bhavan. While, CM Lal Thanhawla would contest Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018 from Serchhip seat, his home turf and also from Champhai South, seven sitting legislators were denied party tickets. On the other hand, 12 nominees would be fighting the polls for the first time whereas, the names of four candidates – two from Siaha district, one from Lunglei district and one from Lawngtlai district – were yet to be announced.

The party would contest 95 seats in the Telangana Assembly Election. Under the seat sharing agreement, the party has allotted 14 seats to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and 10 to Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) and the Communist Party of India.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has also released its first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh. The party has fielded its six candidates Sidhi, Paraswada, Balaghat, Niwari, Panna and Budhni Vidhan Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also announced its second list of 19 candidates for Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission (EC) had announced dates for the Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana Assembly elections 2018. Addressing a press conference, CEC OP Rawat said, “Simultaneous elections will be held in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, before 15th December and the counting of votes will take place on December 11.”