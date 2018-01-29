Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 29 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

BJP Announces Names of 6 More Candidates for Tripura Polls

BJP Announces Names of 6 More Candidates for Tripura Polls
January 29
11:58 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The BJP on Sunday announced the names of six more candidates for elections to the 60-member Tripura Assembly.

Ratan Chakravarty, Arun Bhaumik, Ramu Paul, Baharul Islam, Atul Debbarma and Jadhavlal Nath will contest from Khayerpur, Kamlasagar, Suryamaninagar, Boxanagar, Krishnapur and Jubarajnagar respectively, it said in a statement.

The state will go to polls on February 18. The party had on Saturday declared names of 44 candidates.

It has said it will fields its candidates on 51 seats, leaving the remainder nine for its ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), which claims to represent the state’s tribal population.

The BJP has emerged as the main challenger to the ruling Left, which has been in power in the state for 25 years.

-PTI

Tags
IPFTTripura assemblyTripura Polls
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.