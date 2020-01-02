BJP appoints Phanindranath Sharma as state general secretary for Tripura

NET Bureau

Phanindranath Sharma has been made the BJP state general sectary, (organization) , in-charge of Tripura, a move aimed at boosting the BJP in the newly saffronized state, official sources confirmed in Agartala on Tuesday.

While BJP general secretary Ram Madhav will oversee the party affairs in the state, Sharma, a veteran leader from Sangh Pariwar will look into organization only. Earlier, he was overseeing the party organization as a temporary arrangement but this time party national president Amit Shah has appointed Sharma as full- fledged state organizational general secretary, in Charge of Tripura along with Assam.

Sundar Paul has been given relief from the post by appointing Phanindranath Sharma ahead of BJP state presidents’ elections. Chief Minister Bilab Kumar Deb, who is also the party state president, welcomed and congratulated Phanindranath Sharma for being appointed as BJP general sectary, (organization) , in-charge of Tripura.

At the same time, Amitabh Chakravarty has been appointed as state joint general secretary for West Bengal and Anantha Narayan Mishra has been given the charge as the State Secretary (Organization) for Arunachal Pradesh.

