BJP Central Observer Says Doors Open for Tripura MLAs

With a shift from its previous stand BJP Central observer Sunil Deodhar on Tuesday contended that the doors of BJP will remain open for any MLA of Tripura to fight against communists in upcoming assembly elections barely after six months.

Deodhar’s statement assumed significance in the wake of severe criticism of BJP Tripura state president Biplab Kumar Deb regarding his announcement of close the door for opposition Trinamool and Congress MLAs in the party as they did not formally responded to his call on May 31 last.

Three weeks back Mr Deb had fixed May 31 last as deadline for joining of all six Trinamool Congress and three Congress legislators in BJP. Only three days before he made a statement that door of BJP has been closed for them because they did not join in the party on the date. Later, addressing media Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal flanked by BJP state president Mr Deb three days ago in Agartala made it clear that BJP as a party wanted to defeat the left front and serious about prevention of vote division in opposition blocks.

Soon after his visit Mr Deodhar made it clear that any MLA is welcoming in BJP. However, he did not explain the reasons why the deadline was issued in public for the MLAs. According to Trinamool and Congress MLAs, BJP central leadership tried to exert pressure on opposition MLAs who are sitting on the fence line and keen to join BJP.

Mr Deodhar indicated that BJP adopted a plan to fight straightway against CPI-M and added that BJP will unite all the opposition under one umbrella, as he claimed that people of the state want change and for that BJP is only alternative for the state.

