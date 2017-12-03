BJP Defends Poaching MLAs from Congress ‘Corrupt’ Meghalaya Govt

The BJP on Saturday defended its move to poach legislators from the ruling “corrupt” Congress-led Meghalaya United Alliance government ahead of the assembly elections.

The BJP also dismissed charges of inducting leaders indulging in corruption, saying they were only facing the charges and had not been convicted yet.

“For us, election is a serious exercise, because it involves people’s aspiration. In Meghalaya the message is very clear.. development, development, development as by (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi at the Centre, the BJP government elsewhere, mayors and panchayat level.

“Everyone who looks to see the Congress out, and believes in the agenda of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’, and wants to bring that agenda in Meghalaya, the only option before them is BJP,” party national spokesperson Nalin Kohli told journalists in Shillong.

The BJP, which is making all efforts to come to power in Meghalaya, has been accusing the Congress government headed by Chief Minister Mukul Sangma as the “most corrupt”. Election to the 60-member state assembly are scheduled to be held in February-March 2018.

Asked why did the BJP induct former Congress leader in Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma despite corruption cases against him, Kohli said: “As an advocate, I say this with an understanding that the fundamental question in law is, you are innocent until proven guilty. You are proven guilty only on the basis of evidence and trials.. Therefore I will not hold guilt against anyone, unless there is a court order based on evidence.”

-IANS