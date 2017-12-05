Alleging deterioration of law and order and attacks on its activists, the BJP on Tuesday demanded President’s Rule in Tripura ahead of Assembly elections due in February 2018.

“Many BJP supporters and members have been killed and attacked by CPI-M cadres. Many of our party offices have been destroyed by CPI-M cadres,” BJP state chief Biplab Kumar Deb said during a protest outside the West Kotowali police station in Agartala.

“In every incident police either remain inactive or file light charges against the attackers. The BJP demands President’s Rule in Tripura so that Assembly elections are held peacefully and in a free and fair manner.

“If the Left Front remains in power, there will be more killings before the polls.” Bharatiya Janata Party activists also surrounded 56 of Tripura’s 76 police stations on Tuesday. The BJP alleged that the Left Front government had “completely failed to maintain law and order situation”.

Inspector General of Police K.V. Sreejesh said BJP’s “Thana Gherao” programme was peaceful. “We arrested a large number of BJP picketers. However, they will be released,” Sreejesh told IANS.

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leaders strongly criticized the BJP. “People will subvert all the conspiracies of the BJP,” CPI-M leader Narayan Kar told the media.

-IANS