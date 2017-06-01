BJP Destroying India Through ’3D Model’: Gaurav Gogoi

The Congress on Thursday accused the Modi government of destroying the secular fabric of India through its “3Ds model”.

“In three years of the BJP government, the government has come up with 3Ds – divide, destroy and distract. The model seeks to divide people on food, religion and language,” Congress spokesman and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi told journalists in Shillong.

“The cow politics has led to incidents of assault and lynching in public and people, including, students who eat beef are being beaten up instead providing two crore jobs to the youth as promised by the Prime Minister,” he added.

Gogoi described the new rule, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Market) Rules, 2017, as part the BJP’s cow politics, which has affected cattle traders and led to a rise in cow vigilantism.

He said: “They care more about big corporate than farmers. People suffered a lot during the demonetisation period especially small traders but the government distracts people’s mind and hide its failures by spending public money on advertisements.”

-IANS