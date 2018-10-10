Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 10 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

BJP’ Election Campaign in Mizoram From October 17

BJP’ Election Campaign in Mizoram From October 17
October 10
14:40 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

In poll-bound Mizoram, with an aim to win absolute majority and form the government there, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s campaign will being on October 17.

Mizoram is the final frontier for the BJP to claim and fulfill its target of a Congress mukt Northeast. On October 17, the BJP president Amit Shah will inaugurate the party office at Aizawl and address booth-level workers on that day to prepare them for the ensuing polls scheduled for November 28 next. Sources from the BJP informed that around 1500 booth-level workers are expected to attend the meeting.

BJP has decided to contest the elections on its own and not form a pre-poll alliance with any party. However, sources say that if the party falls short of the adequate number of seats required to form the government, it can form an alliance then with the party that may claim to form the government.

Meanwhile, The opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) which is a member of the BJP-floated platform of non-Congress parties –– the North East Democratic Alliance –– has announced that it will not have any electoral understanding or seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP.

On the other hand the Mizoram Congress will have at least 10-12 new and young faces in place of its sitting MLAs as party candidates. Sources informed that almost 30 per cent of the sitting MLAs may not get tickets as the Congress there is looking to build a young team.

It is worthy to be mentioned here that for the first time in Mizoram, the Congress is selecting candidates in two stages. In the first stage, the nomination committee will prepare a list of probable candidates and in the second stage, the screening committee will select the names of the final 40 candidates.

Tags
Amit ShahBJPmizorammizoram electionMizoram ElectionsMNF
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.