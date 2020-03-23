BJP FACES POLITICAL CHALLENGE IN NAGALAND

The BJP leadership in the state of Nagaland received a jolt in February when over twenty leaders of the party in Nagaland quit the party and joined the regional party NPF, which is in opposition in the state. This has come as a worrying sign for the saffron party, as the party is in an alliance with thin majority, and political uprising could ensure political turmoil. Northeast Today reports

The Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) was successfully passed in both the houses of parliament- Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha by the BJP led NDA government at the centre, but since then it has not been a smooth sailing for the party in the North Eastern state and it has been a roller coaster ride for the party.

The latest series of problems for the saffron party has come from the state of Nagaland, where the party has been in power in an alliance with the regional party NDPP, which is headed by Neiphiu Rio, since 2018.

After the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the BJP leadership is plagued with the issue of local leaders slowly deserting the party, which has forced the party leadership in Nagaland to introspect.

It needs to be mentioned that Nagaland is exempted from the Citizenship Amendment Act, and it was thought that there will not be any political rebellion or uprising after the CAA was enacted

“The BJP leadership was confident that since the state of Nagaland is exempted from CAA, there will not be any political turmoil, but they were taken aback seeing the protests emerging from several parts of the state of Nagaland. They were still confident that it will come down soon, but it never happened. This has become a concern for the party now,” said a BJP leader overseeing affairs in the North eastern states for the saffron party.

“The BJP leadership is of the view that the current political dissidence in the state is also linked to several other factors, which includes security and the much expected NSCN peace deal. Also people have a lot of expectations from the present government that all the pending problems in the state will be sorted out soon,” said the secretary.

An organizing secretary of the BJP in the state of Nagaland said that the BJP leadership of the state had a meeting with the central BJP leadership at Delhi and it was also discussed that misinformation and misinterpretation of facts and issues related to Citizenship Amendment Act is one major reason behind this.

“The BJP leadership is planning to take up a campaign in this regard to quell any misinformation and miscommunication related to Citizenship Amendment Act among the people of Nagaland. It will be a long campaign for maybe over a year, but the party leadership is of the view that such a campaign is very much essential to calm down things and also to ensure that political damages are reversed,” said the organizing secretary.

The BJP leadership is also planning to take up with the government the need of more entrepreneurship initiatives in the state, which could be an opportunity to reach out further to the local youth and populace of the state.

“The BJP leadership banks a lot on youths and in all the elections in the North eastern region where the BJP managed to win elections-the youths across communities have played a crucial role in the party’s growth. The party leadership doesn’t want to lose this momentum and this is one reason why the BJP government all the time focus on youth based initiatives,” said the organizing secretary.