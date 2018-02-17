BJP for Early, Lasting Solution to Naga Political Issue: Rijiju

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said the BJP is in favour of an early and lasting solution to the decades old Naga political problem.

The central governments led by the BJP have been putting all efforts to find an amicable solution to the vexed Naga political issue, the union minister of state for home told an election rally in Dimapur.

The Narendra Modi government and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) had signed a framework agreement in 2015 and everyone is anticipating its outcome, he said.

Insurgency had begun in Nagaland soon after the country’s independence. Stating that the BJP supports an early and lasting settlement of the Naga political issue, Rijiju said the party wants to form government in the state and shape the future of the Naga people.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Tuensang district on February 22 for campaign campaigning.

