BJP Gheraoes Police Stations in Tripura

BJP on Tuesday gheraoed a large number of police stations in Tripura protesting against the alleged “partial and partisan” behaviour of the state police.

IG (Law and Order) K V Sreejesh said the programme was peaceful and there was no untoward incident. Many BJP activists were arrested and later freed, he added.

Victor Shome, state media in-charge of BJP claimed that party workers gheraoed 59 of the total 76 police stations in the state and altogether 43000 of them were arrested and later released.

We surrounded the police stations, chanted slogans and demonstrated before the police stations to protest the partial and partisan behavior of the police. We also stopped the functioning of the police stations until they arrested our activists,” he said.

The police stations are completely controlled by the local committees of CPI-M, he alleged and added that ahead of the assembly elections the police should act impartially. Shome claimed that in the last six months BJP workers filed 406 criminal cases against the CPI-M “goons” but investigation was initiated only in five cases and no arrest was made despite specific complaints.

BJP state president, Biplab Deb, who led the protest at the West Agartala police station alleged that many BJP activists were liquidated by the “hoodlums” of CPI-M and in each case police remained “silent spectators”.

CPI-M state secretariat member Narayan Kar alleged that BJP was trying to impose President’s Rule in the state before the state assembly elections scheduled to be held early next year. “But people will give them (BJP) a befitting reply in the election,” he added.

-PTI