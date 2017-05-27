BJP Government is Racist, Casteist: Nara

Communist Party of India (CPI) has termed the three years of Narendra Modi led BJP government as ‘three years of disaster.’

CPI Manipur state council’s secretary Moirangthem Nara while interacting with press said, “BJP government in India is raciest, casteist, worst right wing ideology and brutal communal which represent only the interests of corporate capital.”

He further alleged that in BJP rule states people are facing more insecurity problems instead of safeguarding and protecting people’s dignity and rights as its dictatorial and Hindu fanatical ideology has been directly attacking on minorities, Dalits and other weaker sections of the society, “New BJP led government in Manipur which came with corporate funded money not to act like other BJP ruled states where the Hindu fanatic activists have been given full freedom to indulge in goondaism and other unlawful activities.”

“People of Manipur accept the state government’s effort of up-rooting corruption from the state but would like to witness the implementation process too,” he challenged.

Nara charged the Narendra Modi’s government of failing in keeping the promises of development. “Prime Minister had promised creation of two crore jobs every year but only 1.35 lakhs jobs was created in 2015 which was the worst in past seven years.”

He further said that the present government has no regard for the Constitution and democratic norms by destroying parliamentary democracy in order to promote its fascist and authoritarian agenda.