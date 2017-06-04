BJP Govt Sincere About Preventing Bangladeshi Infiltration: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Government is sincere about preventing infiltration of Bangladeshis into Assam.

“This particular issue (infiltration of Bangladeshi citizens into Assam) is handled by the Indian Home Ministry, and it is sincere. I have particularly visited both sectors – Dakshi Salma Mancachar and Dhubri, that’s a Brahmaputra valley sharing this Bangladesh border and near Barak Valley Karinganj and Cachar – twice. I have visited personally and now we had an interactive session with all the agencies which are in-charge of the construction (of border fencing),” Sonowal said.

The Chief Minister asserted that his government was not going to compromise with corruption and denied reports that showed a sting operation of reviving of illegal extortion from vehicles entering Assam in the name of entry pass which used to happen during the Congress Government’s tenure.

Sonowal expressed that the random indents of road blockage in Manipur were a matter of worry as not only do they incur huge economic losses for the state, but also the public and the government are against it. The Assam Chief Minister also asserted that the North-East region has witnessed development after the BJP Government came to power at the Centre.

-ANI