BJP Has Nexus With Food Grain Mafias: CP Joshi

Around 39,000 farmers have committed suicide across the country during the last three years which proved that BJP led Union government has miserably failed to solve the problems of agriculture sector, this was said by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and Northeast in-charge CP Joshi while addressing media in Guwahati.

“As per government data that were received during questions in parliament, more than 38,000 farmers have committed suicides since 2014 when Narendra Modi came to power,” said Joshi, adding, “The NDA government is celebrating its third anniversary but the Narendra Modi-led government has failed miserably on all fronts, particularly in agriculture.”

Joshi further informed that 12,360 farmers and agricultural labourers had committed suicide in 2014, while the figure was 12,602 and over 14,000 in 2015 and 2016 respectively. “BJP had come to power promising 50 per cent profit on minimum support prices in addition to the cost of crops however told the Supreme Court on February 20, 2015 that the farmers cannot be given 50 per cent profit on cost of production.”

Joshi also claimed that BJP has a nexus with food grain mafia as it reduced import duty on wheat from 25 per cent to zero. “Besides, the government procurement of wheat went down to 229.62 lakh tonnes in 2016-17 from 288.8 lakh tonnes in 2015-16. Rice procurement too dropped to 304.35 lakh tonnes in 2016-17 from 342.18 lakh tonnes a year ago.”

Joshi claimed that the agriculture exports were falling every year and has plunged to USD 1,957 million in 2016-17 from USD 3,295 million in 2013-14.

“The anti-agriculture mindset of the BJP government has led to cuts in actual spending on schemes essential to farmers’ welfare. The BJP should actually apologise to the farmers, who are feeding us,” he stated.