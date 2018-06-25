BJP-IPFT Govt to End Drug Menace in Tripura: CM Tells House

Law enforcement agencies in the state have been keeping a “close eye” on a drug trafficking route that originates in Myanmar and enters Damcherra, a remote village North Tripura district, through Mizoram, Chief Minister Biplab Deb told the Assembly on Monday.

The BJP-IPFT government has “vowed” to put an end to drug menace in the state, he asserted.

“The government and law enforcement agencies are on the move to block the drug smuggling route as it poses threat to the younger generation at Damcherra area, adjacent to Mizoram,” the CM told the House during a calling attention motion initiated by government chief whip Kalyani Roy.

A drive initiated by the state government against illegal drugs – banned cough syrups, ganja, heroine and brown sugar – has yielded positive result in the past 100 days, Deb said in his reply to a query by treasury bench member Sushanta Chowdhury.

“This crackdown on drugs peddlers will continue till Tripura becomes a drug free state. Apart from seizure of contraband items – 12,035 kg ganja, 50,116 banned cough syrup bottles and 564.4 gm of brown sugar and heroine, 97 persons have been recently arrested for their involvement in smuggling the items,” he said.

The CM urged people, including members of the opposition bench, to support the drive.

Chowdhury, one of the youngest members on the treasury bench, also pointed out that there has been a spurt in the number of HIV cases at Damcherrra owing to use of contaminated needles for substance abuse.

Deb said he was aware of the issue and would take measures to create awareness among the youngsters in Damcherra and its adjoining areas.

“The government is aware about the menace – the swelling number of drug users who use syringes. Although complete statistics is not available on the magnitude of the problem, steps have been taken to prevent to bust the network that operates from Myanmar,” he added.

-PTI