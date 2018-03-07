Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 07 Mar 2018

Northeast Today

BJP Leader Joins Congress in Mizoram

BJP Leader Joins Congress in Mizoram
March 07
19:02 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The lone BJP member in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) Laxmi Bikash Chakma on Wednesday left his party and joined the Congress, an MPCC statement said.

Chakma left the BJP while the saffron party was celebrating its recent victories in the north eastern states and when Mizoram is going to polls by the end of this year, Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) statement said.

“Chakma’s decision signifies that the lotus would never bloom in Mizoram,” it said.

L B Chakma was elected in the CADC by-election on April 24, 2016 and was the only BJP member in the whole state which has three autonomous district councils.

-PTI

Tags
BJP leaderLaxmi Bikash Chakma
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.