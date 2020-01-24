BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya calls workers Bangladeshi for eating Poha.

NET Bureau

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya is receiving a lot of flak on the internet after his comments about labourers working at his house went viral.

The minister on Thursday said that he suspected that there were some Bangladeshis among construction labourers who were working at his house. Vijayvargiya raised the suspicion at a seminar being held in Indore in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on the basis of the eating habit of the labourers.

Apparently the labourers were eating only poha and he found this behaviour strange and thus suspected them to be “Bangladeshis”.

According to Sources Vijayvargiya said at the event, “I suspected these workers were residents of Bangladesh. Two days after I became suspicious, they stopped working at my house. I have not filed any police complaint yet. I only mentioned this incident to warn people.”

After Vijayvargiya made the statement, Twitter erupted with responses trolling the minister for judging the labourers’ ethnicity based on their eating habits. Some also pointed out that how poha is a staple and cheap food and often daily wage labourers eat it because that’s the only thing they can afford.

Others just added that how poha is a breakfast staple for many Indians and is loved by a lot of people.

At the seminar, Vijayvargiya also claimed that a Bangladeshi terrorist was keeping a watch on him for the last one and a half years.

“Whenever I go out, six armed security personnel follow me. What is happening in this country? Will outside people enter and spread so much terror?” he asked.

He added, “Don’t get confused by rumours. The CAA is in the interest of the country. ”

Source: India Today