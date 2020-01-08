Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 08 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

BJP-led alliance holds massive peace procession at Biswanath Chariali

January 08
12:30 2020
NET Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance, including Asam Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Party (BPF), took out a massive peace procession throughout the Biswanath Chariali town on Tuesday in order to bring peace and prosperity to the State.

A host of dignitaries from the alliance partners, including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Finance and Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, State BJP chief Ranjit Das and others were present on the occasion. Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sarcananda Sonowal said that other organizations in the State were targeting the BJP without any valid reason in the name of opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. He said that BJP would retaliate by bringing development and prosperity in the State.

Taking part in the procession, State Finance and Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act would not cause any harm to the people of the State. The procession started from the Kamalakanta Kshetra and it ended at Maghai Ojah Bakori after moving throughout the town in which thousands of party workers participated.

On the other hand, AASU, AJYCP and 30 other organizations held a sit-in- at Garehagi in protest against the BJP’s programme and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Source: The Sentinel

