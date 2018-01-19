BJP Likely to Clinch Alliance with IPFT

BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said his party has almost clinched an alliance with the NC Debbarma faction of the IPFT, a leading tribal group in Tripura.

“We are going to have pre-poll alliance with some local groups in Tripura to overthrow the Left government. Yesterday (Thursday) night we had a meeting with the NC Debbarma faction of the IPFT (Indigenous Peoples’ Front of Tripura).

“We have almost clinched an alliance. But it needs Central approval,” Sarma told journalists here.

About the Meghalaya polls, Sarma, also the Convener of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), said the party would go for a post-poll alliance in the state with all the partners of the NEDA.

“All the NEDA partners would go to the polls and we are going to have a post-poll alliance like we did in Manipur,” said Sarma, who was one of the major forces behind bringing the party to power in Assam in 2016.

In Nagaland, he said the party’s main concern was stability.

“The Congress is no longer in the scene in Nagaland. We are looking for a reconciliation among three prominent leaders — T.R. Zeliang, Neiphiu Rio and Shurhozelie Liezietsu,” said Sarma.

While Tripura is going to polls on February 18, Meghalaya and Nagaland will witness elections on February 27. The counting of votes in all three states will take place on March 3.

IANS