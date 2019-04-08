BJP Manifesto released,10 Big Points From BJP’s Manifesto

NET Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called his party’s manifesto or Sankalp patra, a document promising good governance, security and prosperity of the country. BJP chief Amit Shah in his introductory message claimed that India is a “maha-shakti” now. During the period between 2004 and 2014, when UPA was in power, India had “slipped in the eyes of the world” but now it is among the top six economies, he said, adding that PM Modi has done justice to every sector of the society, by giving cooking gas connections in rural areas, housing and affordable healthcare for all and welfare schemes for farmers. While bringing the economy on track, the Prime Minister has shown the world how a scam-free country can be run said Amit Shah. “PM Modi has struck the source of terrorism and sent a message to the world that no one can play around with the borders of the country,” Amit Shah said.

Here are the key points of the BJP manifesto 2019

For strengthening the armed forces, purchase of outstanding defence equipment will be fast tracked Zero tolerance towards terrorism. Security forces will continue to get a free hand Will implement NRC (National Register of Citizens) in a phased manner in other parts of the country Technology will be used to prevent infiltration in the north-east; smart fencing will be used Reiterate position since the time of the Jan Sangh, to scrap Article 370 (special status to Jammu and Kashmir); committed to annulling Article 35A or the law which says that no outsider can own property in Jammu and Kashmir Interest-free kisan credit card loans, short term agricultural loans up to Rs. 1 lakh to be given at zero per cent interest, for one to five years, on the condition of prompt repayment of principal amount Sankalp Patra aims to fulfill the aspirations of 130 crore Indians Ram temple will be built as soon as BJP is voted to power Pucca houses by 2022, for every family who are living in a kuccha house or have no house Investment of Rs. 100 lakh crore in the infrastructure sector by 2024

Source: NDTV