Fri, 11 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

BJP Office Vandalised at Assam’s Palashbari

BJP Office Vandalised at Assam’s Palashbari
January 11
11:15 2019
NET Bureau

BJP’s South Kamrup’s district office has been vandalised and set on fire by Oikya Sena Asom activists at Palashbari’s Uparhali on Thursday.

The Oikya Sena protesters staged a massive protest against the Citizenship ( Amendment) bill 2016 since morning. They also chanted slogans and demanded the bill to be withdrawn by the government.

The protesters shouted slogans against Member of Legislative Assembly  (MLA)  Pranab Kalita of Palashbari Constituency and demanded his resignation. Effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma were burnt by the protesters .

It is to be mentioned that Assam is under turmoil due to the Centers decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016. The Bill has already been passed in the Lok Sabha. However the bill failed to pass the session of Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and therefore has not been made into a law so far.

 

 

Source: Pratidin Time

 

