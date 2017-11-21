Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 21 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

BJP Plans to Make Country Congress-Free: Ram Lal

BJP Plans to Make Country Congress-Free: Ram Lal
November 21
11:18 2017
BJP national secretary Ram Lal on Monday said it is the party’s plan to make the country Congress-free and Meghalaya, where polls are slated to be held early next year, would not be an exception.

Special focus has been given to strengthen BJP at the booth level and reach out to the people, he said after an organisational meet with state pasrty leaders here.

“The whole idea of BJP is to make the country Congress-free and Meghalaya is not an exception in it,” Ram Lal told newsmen.

Asked on the publication of the party’s list of candidates for Meghalaya, state BJP leader Bashai Khongwir said the first list is likely to be released by December end.

Ram Lal met the BJP state core committee, the social media department, programme and coordination, publication and cultural sub committees, the election subcommittee, finance subcommittee publicity, propaganda, legal RTI, coordination and booth sammelan sub committees during the day, the party sources said.

The BJP national secretary gave specific directions to the committee members on how to go about dealing with their core duties ahead of the poll.

-PTI

Ram Lal
