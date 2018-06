The BJP on Tuesday ended its alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and pulled out of the PDP-led Jammu and Kashmir government.

“It has become untenable for the BJP to continue in the alliance government,” Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Madhav told the media.

“Terrorism, violence and radicalisation have risen and fundamental rights of the citizens are under danger in the Valley. Shujaat Bukari’s killing is an example,” added Ram Madhav.

-IANS