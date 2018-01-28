Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 28 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

BJP Releases First List of Candidates for Tripura Assembly Polls

BJP Releases First List of Candidates for Tripura Assembly Polls
January 28
12:07 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The BJP on Saturday released its first list of candidates for 44 of the 60 seats in Tripura Assembly, polls for which will be held on February 18.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest 51 seats, nine seats will be contested by by tribal-run Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura, with which the BJP formally announced its alliance on Thursday.

According to the BJP leaders, the names of party candidates were finalised and announced after the party’s Central Election Committee met in New Delhi under the chairmanship of BJP President Amit Shah.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and other CEC members also attended the meeting.

The BJP named state unit President Biplab Kumar Deb from Banamalipur, state unit Vice President Subal Bhowmik from Sonamura, state election media coordinator Sushanta Chowdhury from Majlishpur, state unit General Secretary Pratima Bhowmik from Dhanpur, and state unit Secretary Amit Rakhsit from Khowai.

The party also fielded seven sitting MLAs — Sudip Roy Barman from Agartala, Ratan Lal Nath from Mohanpur, Ashish Kumar Saha from Town Bordowali, Dilip Sarkar from Badharghat (Reserved for Scheduled Caste), Pranajit Singha Roy from Radhakishorepur, Dibachandra Hrangkhwal from Karamchhara (Scheduled Tribe), and Bishwa Bandhu Sen from Dharmanagar.

The counting of votes polled for the 60-member Assembly will take place on March 3.

-IANS

Tags
BJP Tripura Assembly PollsTripura Assembly Polls
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.