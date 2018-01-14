Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 14 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

BJP, RSS Leaders Discuss Strategies Over Upcoming NE Polls

BJP, RSS Leaders Discuss Strategies Over Upcoming NE Polls
January 14
18:24 2018
Top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) met on Sunday to discuss the future strategy on upcoming polls in four Northeastern states.

The brainstorming session was held at Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence in New Delhi.

State assembly elections are scheduled to be held in four Northeastern states – Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram and Meghalaya – in 2018.

BJP, which is currently in power in 19 states in India – either as the single largest elected party or in alliance, is looking to expand it base in the North East.

Out of the four, the party is has an alliance with local political outfits in Nagaland and Manipur.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the BJP’s political campaign in Meghalaya and Mizoram. Later, party chief Amit Shah also visited the states.

BJP won the recent assembly elections polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Zee News

BJPRSS
