BJP & SDF Betray Limboo, Tamang Community One More Time: Gorkha Apex Committee

The Gorkha Apex Committee on Saturday alleged that “the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) betrayed the Limboo and Tamang Community one more time.”

“The winter session of Parliament 2017 started on Friday and among the 40 bills focusing on different areas, the Representation of People’s (Amendment) Bill 2017 would be introduce seeking the right of proxy voting by Non-Residential Indian or Overseas electors. It is crucial to understand that in order to provide assembly seats for Limboo and Tamang Community Parliament has to amend the same Representation of People’s Act. However, the constitutional right of Limboo-Tamang (LT) got totally neglected and ignored even though there is a standing directive of Supreme Court of India for immediate resolution of their assembly seat reservation,” stated a press release for the Gorkha Apex Committee.

“The people of Sikkim got further bewildered when attending a customary NDA meeting the Member of Parliament PD Rai reiterated the same demands in parrot fashion without questioning the reason for exclusion of the LT seat reservation in the proposed Representation of People’s (Amendment) bill 2017. It is surprising to note that MP rested his hope on National Democratic Alliance for introduction of LT seat bill in the budget session of the Parliament forgetting that meeting was to discuss on the bills to be introduced and pass in the winter session.”

“It may be reminded to MP PD Rai that his party leader Pawan Chamling had publicly announced that central government is not serious about LT seat reservation in one of his speech in a recently held Panchayat Election Campaign, therefore he should shoulder the responsibility to strongly raise the issue at the floor of the Parliament and not on some customary meeting having no significance of what he say. If not people of Sikkim are fed up with such gimmicks,” stated the release.

“Such buffoonery on part of our elected representatives makes it evident that neither BJP nor the ruling SDF is serious enough to bring tangible solution to LT seat reservation issue. It amounts to the blatant injustice and insult not just to LT community but the entire people of Sikkim. Thus, the people of Sikkim should rise above party lines and collectively work towards achieving the rights and interest as enshrined under Article 371F in the Constitution of India.”

“Taking strong notice of such indifferent attitude of both central and state governments, Gorkha Apex Committee have decided to reach out to general public soon and develop consensus to fight undemocratic forces hindering our social and political development,” added the release.